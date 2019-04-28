De Gea Error Gifts Chelsea Advantage In Race For Top Four

A mistake by goalkeeper David de Gea gifted Chelsea an equaliser as Manchester United's hopes of playing in next season's Champions League faded at Old Trafford.

With United leading through Juan Mata's goal against his former club, De Gea spilled Antonio Rudiger's 30-yard attempt for Marcos Alonso to level shortly before the interval.

It was a costly error by the Spaniard, whose form has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, although De Gea did come to his side's rescue deep in stoppage time to deny Gonzalo Higuain a dramatic winner.

Up until Chelsea's equaliser, United had been in control yet they remain sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games to play, after a third successive league game without a win.

In a competitive game, both teams suffered injuries.

After Rudiger was forced off in the 64th minute, United defender Eric Bailly, who was making his first league start since 3 February, was helped off six minutes later.