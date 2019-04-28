Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
28.04.2019 Football News

Man City Edge Past Burnley To Go Top Again With Two To Play

Wires
Sports Man City Edge Past Burnley To Go Top Again With Two To Play
APR 28, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Manchester City stand just two victories away from retaining their Premier League title after Sergio Aguero's second-half goal gave them a scrappy victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Aguero's 64th-minute goal - bundled in and given via goal-line technology despite Matthew Lowton's attempted clearance - summed up much of City's performance as Burnley's organisation and resilience threatened to keep them out.

Gabriel Jesus had another effort kicked off the line by Ben Mee and while Burnley rarely threatened, City knew only victory would do or the initiative would be handed back to Liverpool. It was duly secured with a 12th successive league win.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton also saved from Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva in a City performance that was average for long spells - but the main priority of three points was achieved and they know victory at home to Leicester City and away at Brighton will ensure they keep the crown.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line