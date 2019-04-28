Man City Edge Past Burnley To Go Top Again With Two To Play

Manchester City stand just two victories away from retaining their Premier League title after Sergio Aguero's second-half goal gave them a scrappy victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Aguero's 64th-minute goal - bundled in and given via goal-line technology despite Matthew Lowton's attempted clearance - summed up much of City's performance as Burnley's organisation and resilience threatened to keep them out.

Gabriel Jesus had another effort kicked off the line by Ben Mee and while Burnley rarely threatened, City knew only victory would do or the initiative would be handed back to Liverpool. It was duly secured with a 12th successive league win.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton also saved from Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva in a City performance that was average for long spells - but the main priority of three points was achieved and they know victory at home to Leicester City and away at Brighton will ensure they keep the crown.