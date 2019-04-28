Special Competition: Hearts Pile More Misery On Allies, Kotoko Held In Berekum

Hearts of Oak made it double wins over Inter Allies in the NC Special Cup, defeating the Eleven Is To One side 2-0 at the Tema Park on Sunday.

The Phobians went into the game with an advantage over the Allies, following the 2-0 victory at Accra Stadium in midweek to close the first round.

Striker Joseph Esso lashed onto a flicking assist from Manaf Umar to open the scoring for the Phobians in the first half before substitute Kofi Kodzi doubled the lead for the Rainbow club after a swift team move with 20 minutes left.

The win puts Hearts in second place in the Premier B standings.

Hearts of Oak’s sworn rivals Asante Kotoko remained top of the Premier A table despite dropping points against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to impress as they were held 0-0. But the talking point from the game is the ugly incident which took place before kickoff.

Elsewhere, second-half goals from Prosper Ahiabu and Timothee Koffi Koudo helped WAFA secure a 2-0 home win over Ebusua Dwarfs to take over the top spot in Premier B.

In Dansoman, Karela United completed an incredible comeback from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Liberty Professionals.

Medeama closed in on top spot in Premier A following a slender 1-0 win over Aduana Stars. The Mauves could overtake leaders Kotoko when they face Berekum Chelsea in an outstanding match on Wednesday.

Also, Techiman Eleven Wonders produced by far their best performance in the competition to stun Bechem United 3-0 away from home and Elmina Sharks demolished ten-man Dreams FC 5-1.