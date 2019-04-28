Wrap Of NC Special Competition Week 8: Goals Galore In Premier B As Chelsea Hold Kotoko At Berekum

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition entered its second round with 7 matches played in total on Match Week 8 at the various match centers.

The games produced an impressive 20 goals on the match day with five wins and two draws. The highlight of the match day was the game between Elmina Sharks and Dreams Fc which produced 6 goals. The Sharks swallowed the Dawu based side by whipping them 5-1 at the Papa Kwasi Nduom Stadium.

In the Premier A division, table-topping Kumasi Asante Kotoko drew goalless with Berekum Chelsea following a violent incident which left one Kotoko official severely injured on the head and the Clubs Policy Analyst, Dr. Amo Sarpong being taken into Police custody for firing a gun at the stadium.

The match between Medeama SC and Aduana Stars ended 1-0 in favor of the home side courtesy a strike from Samuel Appiah.

Struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders defied all odds to record an important away victory. They beat Bechem United by three goals to nothing in their match week 8 fixture. Solomon Afriyie, Francis Antwi, and Alex Asamoah were the heroes on the day.

Elsewhere in the Premier B division, it was goals, goals, goals, with two matches producing 6 goals each. Elmina Sharks handed Dreams FC the heaviest defeat in their history as they beat them 5-1 at the Nduom Park.

At the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, Diawise Taylor scored a fantastic second-half brace to help Karela United come back from 3 goals down to draw 3-3 with Liberty Professionals. It should be noted that Benjamin Eshun also netted a brace for the home side.

Accra Hearts of Oak also dispatched Inter Allies for the second time in a week as they beat the Tema based side 2-0 at away. Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi scored a goal each in either half respectively to ensure Kim Grant’s side bagged all three points on the day.

In the last match of the day, West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), defeated struggling Ebusua Dwarfs by two goals to nil at the Sogakope Park.

Below is how things stand on the table after Match Week 8: