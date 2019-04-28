Special Competition: Two Kotoko Officials Admitted At Hospital After Gunshots Fired In Berekum

Two Asante Kotoko officials have been hospitalized in Berekum after a fight broke out before their NC Special Cup clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday afternoon.

Policy analyst for the club, Dr Amo Sarpong is said to have fired gunshots after some fans of the home team attacked them.

According to reports, both sustained wounds and had to be whisked away to the hospital to receive treatment.

This is the second ugly incident in five days following violent attacks by irate Aduana Stars fans on match officials and Medeama in Dormaa.

Earlier in the month, referee Theresa Bremansu was assaulted by Prison Ladies supporters during a Normalisation Committee Women’s Special Committee.

The NC has reacted by handing Prison Ladies a GHC5,000 fine while suspending Aduana Stars from using the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.