Thomas Partey And Wife Welcome Birth Of Baby Girl

Ghana's Thomas Teye Partey has become a father for the first time after his wife Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi gave birth to a girl.

The Atletico Madrid midfield kingpin celebrated the birth of Daniela after the Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.

This caps a remarkable season for the Ghana international who has had an excellent season with the Spanish side.

Partey's wife Giuseppina won the 2013 Miss Ghana beauty pageant but was later stripped of her crown after accusing the organizer of pimping and extortion.

The 25-year-old is expected to play a key as Ghana seeks to end it 37 years of trophy drought in Egypt in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation.