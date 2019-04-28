Kwesi Appiah Hails Thomas Partey As 'World Class' Player

Ghanaian forward, Kwesi Appiah has hailed Thomas Partey describing him as a ‘world class’ player.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for Diego Simeone's side this season, making 25 La Liga appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Partey is one of the players Ghana will be relying on in their quest to end their 37-year title drought at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

When asked about how he sees the importance of the Atletico Madrid midfielder to the country’s chances of lifting the trophy, Appiah said, “Thomas Partey is world class.”

“You can see the his quality, you can see why he's a wanted man. The guy is a sensational talent. And the team as a whole should be in a much better place,” he told BBC.com

Ghana will play in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.