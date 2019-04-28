AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Hoping To Make Ghana Squad

AFC Wimbledon forward, Kwesi Appiah says it would be a huge honour to get a second opportunity to play for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The talented forward tasted Africa's prestigious tournament for the first in 2015 under former Chelsea coach, Avram Grant.

Appiah played a key role in Ghana's road to the finals of the tournament.

The 28-year-old received his first call-up in over four years in last month's qualifier and friendly against Kenya and Mauritania respectively.

However, the English born forward didn’t feature in the Kenya win but scored the first goal as the Black Stars beat Mauritania 3-1.

"For me going back to Afcon would be a massive honour," Appiah told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme.

"I've given everything, every time I've been in that shirt, the coach knows that the players know my value in the team.

Ghana will play in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.