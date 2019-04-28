Barnabas Aggerh Wins GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2019

Barnabas Aggerh of the University of Development Studies (UDS) (Nr) ran a good time of 10.24secs. to grab the first position in the men’s final of the 2018 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, Tamale Meet at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Wallace Aflamal also of UDS (Nr) came second in 10.25secs, and Seidu Abdul Razak of Sora Club (Nr) placed third in10.38 secs.

Issahaku Barikisu of Tamasco (Nr) was first in the Female’s final in12.10 secs. With Barika Christiana, N/R, 12.13 secs and Salmata Bawka from U/W 13.89 placing second and third respectively.

Founder of the Programme, Reks Brobbey, a former International sprinter expressed satisfaction at the turnout and the times ran by the winners. He thanked the sponsors who made the event possible.

Here are the full results of the Tamale Open Meet held on Saturday, April 27, 2019:

U-10(Boys) 60m

1st. Adam Abdul Wakilu, Sora Club (Nr) 8.24

2nd. Abdulai Alhassan, Sora Club (Nr) 8.62

3rd. Abdul Razak Seidu, Sora Club (Nr) 8.67

* No U-10 Girls

U-15 Boys (100m)

1st. Abdulai Alhassan, Sora Club, (Nr) 11.33

2nd. Adams Abdul Latif, Sora Club (Nr) 11.63

3rd. Nicholas Samani, Shalom Academy, (Nr) 12.35

U-15 (Girls) 100m

1st. Ayelinga Lamisi, Bolga Shs (U/E) 13.10

2nd. Zong Mary, Bolga Shs (U/E) 13.13

3rd. Sherifa Borsu, Kandia Basic Sch (U/W) 13.20

U-18 (Girls)

1st. Awam Umar Sakina, Bolga Shs (U/E) 12.75

2nd. Nsoh Edith, Bolga Shs (U/E) 13.49

3rd. Saana M. Niamatu, (Upper West) 13.62

U-18 (Boys)

1st. Saminu Abdul Rashid, Sora Club (Nr), 10.50

2nd. Salifu Wayo Majeed, Nobisco (Nr) 10.62

3rd. Zakaria A. Mumin, Stadium Athletics Club (Nr) 10.65

Seniors (Males)

1st. Barnabas Aggerh, Uds (Nr) 10.24

2nd. Wallace Aflamal, Uds (Nr) 10.25

3rd. Seidu Abdul Razak, Sora Club (Nr) 10.38

Seniors (Females)

1st. Issahaku Barikisu, Tamasco (Nr) 12.10

2nd. Barika Christiana, N/R, 12.13

3rd. Salmata Bawka, U/W 13.89