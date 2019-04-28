HISTORIC: KP Boateng Becomes The First Ghanaian To Lift Spanish La Liga Title

Kevin-Prince Boateng is now the first ever Ghanaian player in history to clinch the Spanish La Liga title.

After completing a loan move to the Catalan based club in January, the 31-year-old has made just three appearances for the club.

FC Barcelona were crowned kings of La Liga for the 26th time after beating Raphael Dwamena's UD Levante 1-0 at the Camp Nou on Saturday night.

The former AC Milan kingpin watched the entire game from the bench as Lionel Messi scored the goal which wrapped up the 2018/2019 title with three games to spare.

Boateng joined the Catalan giants on a six-month loan deal from Sassuolo in January.

The agreement included an €8m purchase option but reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are not ready to Boateng's loan deal permanent.

The transfer also made him the first Ghanaian ever to sign for the club.

With Michael Essien, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey, all making huge impacts in the La Liga without winning the title, Kevin’s feat is historically unprecedented.