John Boye Secure Qualification To French Ligue 1 With FC Metz

Ghana centre-back, John Boye has secured promotion to the French Ligue I with FC Metz.

Metz booked their qualification to the French top flight a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Red Star FC in match-day 35 of the French Ligue II.

Frédéric Antonetti’s side with three matches to go are top of the table with 75 points grabbing one of the three available slots in the French elite division next season.

The Maroons have been able to record 22 wins, 9 draw and 4 losses after 35 rounds of matches.

Metz return to top-flight football after just a season in the second-tier.

Boye, who joined the French side before the start of the season has scored once in 33 League appearances for the Club.