AFCON 2019: Ref Daniel Laryea Hopeful To Make List

Referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has reiterated that he is optimistic about making the final list of referees to be selected for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The experienced FIFA referee is among 27 Referees who have been selected to undergo a preparatory course in Morocco from April 28 to May 5, in Rabat, Morocco to train for the tournament.

Laryea who is the only Ghanaian referee invited for the exercise in an interview Graphic Sports stated that he is ready for the vigorous training to assess the selected officials before the final selection is made for the June 21 to July 19, tournament in the cities Alexandria, Cairo, Ismailia and Suez.

"I'm happy that I have been invited for the training. I wish there could have been more Ghanaians invited but I am the only one. I will work hard to make it in the final list. Such exercises are very intense and vigorous but I'm ready for it and will work hard to make it to Egypt for the AFCON in June," Referee Laryea said in an interview.

"My first experience was during the Gabon 2017 Under-17 tournament and after that, I've had a number of inter-club competition games. I'm sure I discharged my duties creditably to be considered again for the AFCON and I hope I'll be able to keep up that good work to make the final cut."

Apart from the 27 referees, 29 assistant referees have also been invited but there is no Ghanaian among that list.

The invited match officials, selected from 33 Member Associations, will take part in the intensive eight-day training camp, which include medical and physical test, theoretical and practical sessions under the supervision of experienced CAF Instructors.

Also, the officials will discuss the amendments to the Laws of the Game, which takes effect 1 Jun 2019, and will be implemented during the tournament.

Referee Laryea received his FIFA badge in 2015 and had his first Confederation of African Football (CAF) assignment at the 2017 Under-17 Africa Youth Championship in Gabon. He was one of two fourth referees invited for that tournament.

Last year, he has handled some CAF inter-club competitions and was at the centre during the USM Alger game against Young Africans in Group D of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.