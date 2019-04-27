WABBA Ghana Hosts Muscle Fly & Strength Championship At Alisa Hotel On May 4

The Ghana Chapter of the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) is hosting the Muscle Fly & Strength Bodybuilding Championship at the Alisa Hotel on Saturday, May 4.

The championship is a justifier for Ghanaian bodybuilders ahead of the World Championship in Lviv, Ukraine, scheduled to take place from June 14 – 16.

Mr. Victor Baiden, President of WABBA Ghana, said, the championship would help to assess the condition of the athletes and their preparation for the World stage.

"I believe Ghana has what it takes to be a force on the international scene. It would also offer the platform to help improve bodybuilders and showcase their talents to the world,” he added.

The President of WABBA Ghana noted that they are gradually fulfilling the dreams of taking bodybuilding to another level in accordance with statues of its mother body WABBA International based in the United Kingdom.

''We want to bring prestige to the sport of bodybuilding and we want our bodybuilders to be seen as good athletes ready for the international world.

Mr. Baiden said, WABBA Ghana was focused on propelling the sport to greater heights and has set a 2020 target for this agenda.

This year's championship would see various athletes compete in men's bodybuilding, men's physique, bikini fitness among other categories, like lightweight, middleweights and heavyweights.