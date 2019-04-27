Richard Harrison Flies To London To Face Dubois In The Battle for WBO Global Title

WBO Africa Heavyweight Champion, Richard Nii Lartey Harrison of Ghana got his visa to England on Thursday, April 25, 2019, for a big fight against WBO Europe Champion Daniel Dubois aka 'The Dynamic' at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2019, for the WBO Global title belt.

The very angry Harrison could not understand why his coach was even denied the visa by the British High Commission so he had to leave hurriedly with his manager, Ivan Bruce Tagoe of Cabic Promotions to London to make it at the bout’s Press Conference and Weigh In on Friday.

He said how can he box without his coach with whom they have mapped out the game plan and strategy to defeat the over-hyped British boxer.

But Harrison (14 -1) who believes anything can happen in sports has taken up the challenge to go to Wembley, not to disappoint the promoters and fans who just want to see the ‘Son of the Eagle’ from James Town, Accra, Ghana.

He said before leaving that he will never disgrace himself and the nation, Ghana, but this is the fight of his life and the stepping stone in his career for greater achievements.

“This is another battle, this is a new era, I ask for Ghanaians to pray for me to win, this is another opportunity to give Ghana another title. We need the WBO Global title” he said.

Here are pictures from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra as Richard Harrison Lartey and his team set to fly to London, UK for his WBO Global heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois at the SSE Arena inside Wembley Stadium this Saturday night, 27 April, 2019.

Meanwhile, BoxingGhana.com’s Editor-In-Chief Sammy Ofosuhene has already flown to England to cover the event.