Schlupp’s Strike Against Man City Nominated For Crystal Palace Goal Of The Season

Ghanaian international, Jeffrey Schlupp is in contention for the Crystal Palace goal of the season award.

The 26-year-old's strike against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is among nine selected goals regarded as the best this season.

Schlupp received a through pass and smashed the ball past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson at the far post.

He is up against talisman Winfred Zaha who got his goals against Fulham, Huddersfield and Burnley being nominated.

Andrew Townsend’s strikes against Burnley, Manchester City and Liverpool are also in contention.

Michy Batshuayi’s goal against Burnley as well as Luka Milivojević’s classy finish against Leicester are all up for the Club’s goal of the season.

Schlupp has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

The winger netted four times for the Eagles before his unfortunate setback.