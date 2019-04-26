Ex-Ghana Coach Avram Grant Applies For Scotland Job

Avram Grant, a former Ghana Black Stars coach has tendered his CV in Scotland where he is seeking to replace axed coach Alex McLeish.

The former Chelsea and West United trainer would be competing alongside, ex-Belgium manager, Marc Wilmots, former, England manager and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Grant 64, who quit the Black Stars job after failing to win the 2017 AFCON would be looking for his third national team assignment after exiting the Ghana job.

However, the Israeli would be coming with a depth of experience having coached clubs such as Partizan Belgrade and NorthEast United in India among a host of other Israeli clubs.

Grant who also handled the Israeli national team between 2002 and 2005 could also come up against former Croatia manager Slaven Bilic while Darren Fletcher is also being considered for a potential role.

The 64-year-old led to the finals of the 2008 UEFA Champions League in Moscow but lost to Manchester United on penalties.