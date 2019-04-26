EXCLUSIVE: Beşiktas, Wolves Join Two Bundesliga Clubs In Race To Sign Edwin Gyasi

According to SportsworldGhana.com, English Premiership side, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Turkish giant, Beşiktaş are in race to sign Ghana international Edwin Gyasi from CSKA Sofia.

The two clubs will, however, face competition from Bundesliga outfits VfB Stuttgart and Hannover 96 in their efforts to sign the 27-year old winger.

Wolves attempt to sign Gyasi during the January transfer could not materialize after failing to meet his parent club CSKA Sofia price tag.

Nonetheless, the Wanderers have renewed their interest in bringing the pacy and skilful forward to the Molineux Stadium in the summer transfer.

Beşiktaş, VfB Stuttgart and Hannover 96 joined the race for the Ghanaian international's signature having monitored him for some time especially during the Europa League playoffs stage.

Born and raised in Holland to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi made his international debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Congo and scored his first international goal in a 1-1 draw with Egypt at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Gyasi is 6ft 1ins tall, can play as a secondary striker and has for far netted 4 goals in 25 caps for CSKA Sofia this season.

He is one the few Ghanaian wingers who could make Black Stars Coach Kwasi Appiah’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.