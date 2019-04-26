AFCON 2019: Zimbabwe To Host Ghana In A Friendly

The Zimbabwe Football Association has announced an international friendly with Ghana before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Warriors are expected to leave Zimbabwe May 25 for South Africa, stay there for the entire duration of the Cosafa Cup in Durban, where they will also be holding their training camp.

The team will then move to Nigeria, for an international friendly against the Super Eagles on June 7.

After the Super Eagles match, the Zimbabwe delegation will remain in Nigeria for, at least, four days holding their training camp before leaving for the United Arab Emirates where they will also hold a similar exercise.

A Dubai date with the Black Stars has been agreed for June 16 but, again, the eventual date will largely depend on what will come out of the final contract.

The 32nd edition of Africa's prestigious tournament has been slated on June 21 to July 19.