Special Compeytition: Aduana Stars Handed Temporary Stadium Ban

The Disciplinary Committee Ghana FA Normalization Committee has slapped Stars with a temporary ban from using the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa Ahenkro with immediate effect.

This decision comes following Wednesday's violent attacks on Medeama SC by irate fans after their 1-1 draw in the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special Cup.

The referee and his assistants were held hostage and had to be whisked away by the Policemen on duty.

A statement released by Ghana FA Normalisation Committee read: “The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football has ordered a TEMPORARY BAN on Aduana Stars FC from using the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park as its home venue with immediate effect.

“The decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during Match Day Seven between Aduana Stars FC and Medeama SC played on Wednesday, 24th May 2019.”

”The decision is in accordance with Article 15(2) of the GFA General Regulations which states that the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, match officials or spectators cannot be guaranteed,” It added.

Below is the full statement