Inter Allies Appoints Turkish Technical Advisor

Inter Allies Football Club have announced the appointment of Turkish National Umit Turmus as the club's new technical adviser.

A statement was released on the club's officail website.

"Inter Allies FC is delighted to welcome Mr. Umit Turmus a Turkish Technical man to the Club’s Technical Department. He has been handed the role of Technical Advisor till the end of June 2019.

"He is to collaborate with the Technical Director Willie Klutse to help outline a new philosophy for the Club.

"We wish him a happy and successful stay with the Club."

Umit Turmus is a former Arsenal academy coach and is expected to liaise with the club's technical Director Willie Klutse to strenghten the team's technical department.

Umit Turmus was present on the bench on Wednesday when Inter Allies lost 2-0 to Hearts at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Special Competition.