Only Money Can Motivate Black Stars To Win The AFCON —Kojo Yankah

Former Executive Committee member of Ghana Football Association, Kojo Yankah has advised Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to demand his players' bonuses from government to ensure the Black Stars win the upcoming AFCON.

According to the outspoken Football Administrator, it is only money that will propel the senior national team to victory in Egypt.

"Coach Akwasi Appiah should make sure Ghana government accept to pay 10,000 dollars to the players as winning bonus if only he wants to win the AFCON because it is only money which will motivate the players," Yankah told Takoradi-based Kingdom FM.

Ghana have qualified for the AFCON which kicks off in June.

The Black stars will be looking at ending their AFCON title drought since 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's men have come close to winning the trophy on two occassions, 2010 and 2015.

Ghana have been placed in Group F with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea- Bissau.