Kjetil Zachariassen Takes Over As AshGold Coach

Norwegian Kjetil Zachariassen has taken up the AshantiGold head coach position following management’s decision to demote Serbian Tanasijevic to the youth team.

Footy-Ghana.com is unable to confirm official reasons for the club’s action which has already taken effect.

Some sources have linked it partly to the unsteady results in the ongoing Normalization Special Cup which the club aims to win and gain qualification to one of next season’s Caf inter-club competitions.

But the change did not come without drama as Tanasijevic appears to have been taken by surprise. According to reports, he turned up for training on Tuesday to meet Zachariassen – who had been handling the youth team of the Miners in recent months – doing his work with the senior team.

Tanasijevic is reported to have confronted the ‘new’ coach over assuming his duties and was told he had been given express directive by bankroller Dr. Kwaku Frimpong. Both coaches subsequently left the training grounds after the incident with assistant coach Mambo stepping in to supervise the session and that of Wednesday.

Management has since communicated the new directive internally with Tanasijevic, though unhappy, gone ahead to work with the youth team. Svetislav Tanasijevic is about eight months into his one-year contract with AshantiGold.