Police Saves Referee Eshun And Two Assistants From Attack

Referee Emmanuel Eshun and his two assistants had to leave the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium on Wednesday, April 24, under tight police protection, three hours, after a league match between Aduana Stars and Medeama SC.

Referee Eshun and his two assistants; Ali Timuah Baah and Sulemana Deen, were sneaked out of the stadium by the police, amidst anger from the supporters of the home side, who had massed up at the main entrance, threatening mayhem, should the referees step out.

The supporters of the home team, Aduana Stars, accused the referees of poor officiating and attacked them, after the match, in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Special Competition, which ended one all.

The fans, were of the view that the referees were unfair to them especially in the second half, as he denied them a clear penalty, after an obvious handball in the penalty box.

This resulted in throwing of stones, sachet water and other foreign materials at the assistant referees on both lines and they were compelled to run for safety, leading to temporary hold-ups in the game.

Mr George Gyewu, Operations Manager, Baba Aluta, Welfare Manager, Atta De Bango, Team Manager and the leadership of the supporters, had to step in to calm down the supporters for the game to proceed.

However, on resumption, the referee had conferred with his assistants, the Police officers and other match officials, even at the 90th minute, and after three minutes, he whistled for the end of the match.

But this did not save them from the anger of the fans, who were bent on attacking them, after the game.