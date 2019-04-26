CK Akunnor Rubbishes Claims Of Having Problem With His Players

C.K. Akunnor has rubbished reports suggesting that there’s tension between him and some of his players, stating emphatically clear that he has a very good relationship with his boys.

The former Black Stars skipper has been accused of favouring some players in his selection for matchday fixtures with others struggling to enjoy playing time under his leadership.

However, the former Dreams gaffer has refuted the reports and insists he would do no such thing to dent his hard-earned reputation.

According to him, he goes to the extent of speaking to the wives and girlfriends of his players to fist out issues of their private lives and see how he can offer them help for the betterment of their football career.

“There’s nothing like that. I go to the extent of speaking to the wives and girlfriends of my players to find out how I can help with issues in their private lives," he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.

Kotoko defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday to finish on top of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup Group A after the first round with 13 points.