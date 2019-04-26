PSG Re-Open Negotiations For Jerome Boateng

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to re-open negotiations with Bayern Munich for Jerome Boateng in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich have started their squad overhaul by acquiring two young and talented central defenders. Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez have both all but completed their moves to the Bavarian capital and will officially join their new club in July.

While Hernandez and Pavard are both very exciting players, these two signings have caused some doubt over the futures of Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

Boateng was reportedly transfer listed by Bayern last summer. The German defender was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain, but the two clubs couldn’t reach an agreement over the transfer fee.

Manchester United also made a late inquiry, but the player had no interest in moving back to England. The latest French reports suggest that PSG are set to revive their interest in Boateng this summer, however.

According to Paris United, PSG still remains the most likely destination for Boateng. The German defender had agreed to the personal terms offered by the French champions last summer, and those terms are still valid now.

Boateng is eager to enjoy a new adventure and remains in favour of moving to Paris. Thomas Tuchel was eager to sign Boateng last summer, and the German coach is still open to his arrival a year later.

The report does not suggest that the two clubs are in talks right now, but things can move quickly once the season comes to a conclusion.

Boateng’s contract at Bayern is set to expire in 2021, which makes this summer the last chance for Die Roten to demand a decent fee for the former Manchester City defender.

Boateng will be a massive loss in the dressing room, but his influence on the pitch is hardly going to be a big miss. He is currently on a steady decline right now as his lack of pace has been capitalised on by numerous forwards this season.

Niko Kovac has often stuck with Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule as his first choice center-back pairing, which has reduced Boateng’s minutes significantly.

Bayern will most likely sell Boateng and keep Hummels for at least one more season. Hernandez has undergone a big knee injury, and he will need time to adapt to a new club and league.

Sule has been subject of to interest from Manchester United, but Bayern are basically guaranteed not to sell him. Boateng’s departure remains pretty certain as of now, and a transfer this summer remains the best possible solution for all parties involved.