Special Competition: Second Round To Begins On Sunday

The second round of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition will kick off this weekend across the country.

The first round matches in the first and second tier competitions ended on Wednesday with the excitement set to continue over the weekend.

In the first tier, Asante Kotoko maintained their position on top of the Premier A table with 13 points after 7 games. They are followed by Medeama in second place with Aduana Stars in third place.

Berekum Chelsea are placed at the bottom of the table although they still have a game in hand.

Karela are on top of the Premier B table with 13 points, a point above second-placed WAFA

Hearts of Oak beat Inter Allies on Wednesday to finish on third position with 12 points while Inter Allies are trailing at the bottom of the log with five points, same as Dreams FC.

The second round begins with Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies set to face each other again at the Tema Stadium. Dreams FC will travel to Elmina to play Sharks on Sunday, Liberty set to test themselves once again against table toppers Karela at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, Berekum Chelsea will host Asante Kotoko with Medeama playing at home against Aduana Stars.

Best two teams in each zone will advance do the first semi-final stage of the competition. The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the next CAF Champions League.