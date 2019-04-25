Bukom Banku Charges Government To Invest In Boxing

Ace boxer and entertainer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku has a message for Ghanaian sports authorities.

"LoL, no disrespect Ghana boxing is better than Ghana black stars 100% why because Ghana boxing produce world champions and Africa champions every year. But the black stars can't even take MTN trophy for the nation. Boxing put Ghana to the world map so please bring the money into boxing.

Banku, who was African Cruiserweight champion and Bastie Samir drew the biggest crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena said Ghana can produce more champions if the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) put more money into the development and promotion of boxing especially in the juvenile and amateur ranks who are the future of the sport.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, boxing was the only sport that gave Ghana a bronze medal.

Ghana’s best sports achievements are all in boxing as the nation has already produced 10 world champions and many Commonwealth and African champions.

Currently, Ghana boasts of 8 WBO Africa champions and the IBF Lightweight champion of the world.

Boxing can also be a tourist attraction as many people come to Ghana to watch the boxers train and experience the bouts.

Boxing can also take much youth out of the streets and create employment.

There are over 20 boxing clubs in Accra, the capital of Ghana with most located at James Town and Bukom.