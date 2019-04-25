Cabic Promotions Unhappy With Richard Lartey's Delayed UK Visa

Ghanaian Heavyweight Boxer Richard Lartey is on the verge of losing out on a big opportunity to announce himself on the international stage following the delay in securing a UK visa to travel for the Premier African Steak boxing bout.

Lartey has built an international profile after defeating champions from Burkina Faso and Kenya and he is now ready to raise his stocks high in the United Kingdom when he faces Daniel Dubois at the Wembley Arena, London on April 27.

But that dream could hit a rock with the current situation regarding his visa. This is a major worry for CEO of Cabic Promotions and Management, Ivan Bruce Cudjoe who is appealing to the British High Commission to expedite the process.

"On Tuesday four of the visas came out and those were for the technical team but the main boxer his visa hasn't come, we have been checking but nothing concrete from the High Commission- all they keep telling us is that it is in process," he told Joy FM

"We were supposed to leave on Tuesday because the fight is on Saturday but plans have changed, if we had gotten it on Tuesday we would have left on Wednesday so he can go for the medicals.

"The Promoters have been calling the High Commission and till now we still haven't heard anything."