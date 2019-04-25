AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Implored To Select The Right Players

Former Ghanaian defender, Emmanuel Armah Senegal has implored Coach Kwesi Appiah to select the right and fit players to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have been pitched in Group F of the tournament alongside title holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been charged to end the country's 37 years trophy drought in Egypt but Armah Senegal says Kwesi Appiah can achieve his target only if he picks the right players to represent the country especially fit defenders.

“Ghana can win the AFCON provided we help my playing mate pick the right players for the tournament especially the defenders because he(Kwesi) was a solid defender”, he told Starr Sports.

The Black Stars will be making its 22nd appearance at the 2019 Cup of Nations.

The 32nd edition of this year’s Africa’s prestigious tournament will start from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.