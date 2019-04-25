25.04.2019 Football News Ashanti Gold Signs Ivorian Defender Kalil Doumbia Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Sports APR 25, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Obuasi Ashanti Gold has completed the signing of young Ivorian defender Ibrahim Kalil Doumbia in a 5 years deal. The club made the official announcement on their twitter handle on Thursday, April 25, 2019, whiles wishing the player well to succeed throughout his days with the Miners. “We have secured the services of young Ivorian defender Ibrahim Kalil Doumbia Junior for the next 5 (five) Years”. “We wish him all the best and hope for more success together”, the post said. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
