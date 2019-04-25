Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
25.04.2019

Ashanti Gold Signs Ivorian Defender Kalil Doumbia

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Obuasi Ashanti Gold has completed the signing of young Ivorian defender Ibrahim Kalil Doumbia in a 5 years deal.

The club made the official announcement on their twitter handle on Thursday, April 25, 2019, whiles wishing the player well to succeed throughout his days with the Miners.

“We have secured the services of young Ivorian defender Ibrahim Kalil Doumbia Junior for the next 5 (five) Years”.

“We wish him all the best and hope for more success together”, the post said.

