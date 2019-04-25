The NC Is Not Made Up Of Magicians; Let’s Support Them – Kurt Okraku

Executive Chairman for Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku has called for support for members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) amidst constant backlash from some football administrators.

The committee was formed by FIFA and government to reform Ghana football following the airing of the Anas Number 12 video which brought to light the rot at the football association. They have been tasked to run the daily affairs of the GFA, amend the statutes of the association and put measures in place to pave way for the election of a new president to lead the football association.

Six months on after taking office, the NC is being accused of failing to accomplish any of the mandates given to them by FIFA when they were unveiled. Some people are even of the belief that NC is no different from the previous administration and have hence called for their heads.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Wednesday evening, however, Kurt Okraku pleaded with Ghanaians to back the Normalization Committee as he describes them as ordinary people who cannot perform magic.

“There are few challenges with the special competition which they the Normalization Committee know themselves. With refereeing, there is a lot of work to be done; we need a referee’s manager, a technical directorate and the FA should own refereeing in Ghana”.

“It's important the NC make their roadmap very clear. The NC are not magicians, they need the support of everybody”, the Dreams FC administrator said.

Per the directive from FIFA, the NC will serve for another 6 months and bring their work to an end on September 30, 2019.