Hudson-Odoi Issues Positive Update For Successful Surgery

Callum Hudson-Odoi has sent a message to Chelsea supporters to thank them for their support after he underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon last night.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury in innocuous manner during the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Monday night.

After landing on his ankle trying to take a ball in the air, the England international had to hobble off the pitch and the injury means that his season is over.

The winger underwent surgery last night to repair the damage and is hoping to be back fully fit by the start of next season to challenge for a spot again.

It was a massively unfortunate incident for the youngster, who had just got into the Premier League side and made his debut for England in the Euro 2020 qualifiers win over Czech Republic.

But messages of support flooded in for Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea fans and players around the Premier League and the world. The Chelsea player responded in kind this morning via his Instagram page.

"Hi guys, thank you for all the messages and support that you have been sending. I really appreciate it. I am doing better and feeling better, so thank you very much and it's just the road to recovery now.

"Thank you."