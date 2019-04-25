Akwesi Frimpong Delighted With SWAG Nomination

Akwesi Frimpong, the first Ghanaian to participate at the Winter Olympics has expressed his excitement for being nominated as one of the winners for Special Awards at the upcoming 2018 MTN/ SWAG Awards to be held on May 11, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Center.

In an exclusive interview with Yours Truly, the Winter Olympian who stole the show at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea said he has decided to visit Ghana to meet executives of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to inform them about his future programmes.

According to the USA based athlete, he was thrilled and felt good as well as recognized when he was informed about his name among the list for Special Award on May 11, 2019.

He hinted that his target is to be the first African to win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games and he is preparing well for other championships around the world to qualify to the next Games.

He said SWAG has done well to recognize Winter Sports and he will keep on promoting and projecting Ghana.

Award winning artiste, Samini has been invited to entertain the guests at the event.

Some of the invited guests are Mitchel Obi, the AIPS Africa President, the USA Ambassador to Ghana, the GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Ghana's Youth & Sports Minister and others.