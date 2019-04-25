Ghana Table Tennis Queen Celia Baah Danso Earns Applauds From WOSPAG President

Madam Joyce Mahama, President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has commended the efforts of Cecilia Baah Dansom Ghana Female Table Tennis Star who is performing well at the World Championship for the first time in Budepest, Hungary.

She said putting Ghana’s name alone among the best nations in the world is a great achievement and congratulated the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for naming her as the Best Female Table Tennis Player of the Year 2018.

Madam Mahama hinted that very soon the Women’s Commission would be formed at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and wants all women sporting associations and groups to affiliate with WOSPAG to find ways and means of finding solutions to the petty problems facing Ghana Women Sports.

Ghana's duo of Baah-Danso Celia and Derek Abrefa did well in the mixed doubles has Celia saw future possibilities.

“I cannot believe I am competing in my first World Championships. I have played at the African Championships and Commonwealth Games but Budapest has also shown that this is a unique tournament every player must not miss" she said.

The multiple SWAG Award winner, Derek Abrefa is also in contention for the SWAG Best Male Table Tennis Player of the Year 2018.