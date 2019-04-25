Juvenile Boxing At James Town Attracts Tourists

Juvenile boxing has got a boost in Jamestown-Accra, Ghana. the historic home of gyms that churned out most of the world champions in Ghana including DK Poison, Prof Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe and lately Richie Commey. And the pugilist's field has always been Bukom, close by.

The excting weekend boxing in Jamestown every Saturday 5:00-7:00pm organized by Allotei Cofie Boxing has now been on the feature of some tourists and want the event to continue; just in time before bigger shows throughout the capital.

Herbert Allotei Cofie, son of the late Nii Ajenkwa Allotei Cofie, former World Boxing Council (WBC) vice president says the support of the McDan Group, www.payafrique.com, Team Richie Commey, Office of the Mayor of Accra (AMA), the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA, Ghana Boxing Federation GBF, Sea View Gym, Charles Quartey Gym and the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana UBCAG, as well as the media, is wonderful.

He expressed that sports cannot go without media and commended the media for supporting and promoting the weekly programme.