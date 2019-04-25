Richie Commey Elated To Be Nominate Boxer of the Year 2018 By SWAG

Richard Commey, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight champion has thanked the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for nominating him for the Best Boxer of the Year 2018.

Commey who is managed by Lou DiBella and Streetwise Promotions said he is honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the second time as the SWAG Award is an inspiration to him.

He said one of the Awards he cherishes most is the SWAG Award which every Ghanaian Sportsman or woman wish and want to win.

He commended the members of SWAG for his nomination alongside Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe.

Over 30 sports personalities are going to be recognized and honoured at the 44th SWAG Awards which is sponsored by communication giant, MTN Ghana.

MTN has presented 60,000ghc towards the organization of the event.

Award-winning musician, Samini has been chosen as the Guest Artist of the Gala Night at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

The Awards Ceremony is being held in SWAG Golden Jubilee Year at some of the guests invited are the USA Ambassador to Ghana, AIPS Africa President, GOC President and other dignitaries including the Minister of Youth & Sports as well as some sports association presidents.