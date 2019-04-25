McDan Hosts ITF World Tour At Accra

McDan Group of companies and others are supporting the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) to host the International Tennis Federation Tour at the Accra sports stadium courts from Monday, April 29-4 May 2019 and open to all players with a cash prize of $15,000 at stake.

The other companies are Twellium Industries, Palace Decor, Interplast Company Limited, Hollard Insurance and FOX Cooling.

The winner of the Men’s Singles event will pocket US$2,160, representing 14.40 per cent of the total prize package with the runner-up taking home US$ 1,272.

Semi-finalists, he said, will earn US$753; quarterfinalists will take US$438; round of 16 players will earn US$258 with round of 32 players taking home US$156.

The Doubles event winning duo will take home US$930; finalists will earn US$540; semi-finalists taking home US$324; quarterfinalists will earn US$192 and US$108 for the round of 16 participants.

Speaking at a short launch held in Accra, president of the Ghana Tennis Federation Isaac Aboagye Duah praised the headline sponsor, McDan Group of Companies led by the CEO Daniel McKorley for supporting the sport for the past five years.

He said about 30 countries from Africa and Europe, would participate in the fifth edition of the McDan International Tennis Federation (ITF) World tour, in Accra.

He noted that the event which started in 2014 as a local competition, has now gained international recognition adding that, the move has revived tennis in Ghana.

He pointed out that McDan’s effort in reaching the ITF status should be highly commended.

“McDan ITF tour where players will participate for ITF/ATP points and money is welcoming news which needs commendation” he expressed.

Mr. Gerald Owusu Ansah, the Head of Marketing of McDan Foundation, pledged his outfit’s continuous support to tennis.

He said “Organizing an ITF tournament has been a challenge for the Tennis Federation but through the McDan Foundation we have been able to secure sanction from ITF and we believe in no time we will produce stars from Ghana.

“I sit here today instead of CEO Dr Daniel McKorley as the Foundation head, to let you know that the Foundation will continue to sponsor more ITF tourney next year.”

Emelia Gyasi, the Assistant Marketing for Twellium Industries Limited said, “We join McDan five years ago and we realized it was a good platform for us to protect our products.

“Associating ourselves with the McDan tennis tourney has projected our products in Ghana and beyond.”