NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Inter Allies Will Improve In 2nd Round – Coach Ahmed

Assistant Head Coach for Inter Allies, Abdul Fatawu Ahmed has disclosed that the team will improve their performance in the second round of the ongoing Normalization Competition (NC) Special Competition.

The team has been the worst side as far as the Premier B division of the competition is concerned. Among the 8 teams competing in that zone, Allies sit bottom of the table with just 5 points from 7 matches.

They have appallingly won a single game, drawn two and lost the remaining four. Their recent downfall came at the hands of Hearts of Oak who beat them 2-0 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media after that defeat, Coach Abdul Fatawu Ahmed indicated that this is not where they want to find themselves on the standings and they are going to do their best in the second round to change their fortunes.

“Well let’s say the first round of the tournament has just ended today and through the first round we did our best to be in a better position which we couldn’t. So our plan for next round of the tournament, surely and Insha’Allah, before the tournament ends you will see Inter Allies at a good position”, the gaffer said.

Inter Allies will start off their second-round campaign by welcoming the Phobians to Tema on Sunday, April 28, 2019.