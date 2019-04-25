Man City Return To Top With Derby Win Over Man United

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought victory over neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane took the defending champions a point clear of Liverpool with three games remaining.

After an edgy first half Pep Guardiola's side took control when Silva cut inside Luke Shaw and found the bottom-right corner.

Sane's goal 12 minutes later made the result comfortable, with the Germany winger firing a shot through United keeper David de Gea.

Jesse Lingard missed United's best opportunities, firing wide with a first-half volley and missing the ball when presented with an open goal after the break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team remain sixth in the table, three points from a place in the top four and Champions League qualification.