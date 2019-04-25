25.04.2019 Football News Man City Return To Top With Derby Win Over Man United Wires Sports APR 25, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought victory over neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford.Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane took the defending champions a point clear of Liverpool with three games remaining.After an edgy first half Pep Guardiola's side took control when Silva cut inside Luke Shaw and found the bottom-right corner.Sane's goal 12 minutes later made the result comfortable, with the Germany winger firing a shot through United keeper David de Gea.Jesse Lingard missed United's best opportunities, firing wide with a first-half volley and missing the ball when presented with an open goal after the break.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team remain sixth in the table, three points from a place in the top four and Champions League qualification.
Man City Return To Top With Derby Win Over Man United
Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought victory over neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane took the defending champions a point clear of Liverpool with three games remaining.
After an edgy first half Pep Guardiola's side took control when Silva cut inside Luke Shaw and found the bottom-right corner.
Sane's goal 12 minutes later made the result comfortable, with the Germany winger firing a shot through United keeper David de Gea.
Jesse Lingard missed United's best opportunities, firing wide with a first-half volley and missing the ball when presented with an open goal after the break.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team remain sixth in the table, three points from a place in the top four and Champions League qualification.