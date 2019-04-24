NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Hearts Beat 10 Man Inter Allies 2-0 To Wrap Up Round 1

A rejuvenated Accra Hearts of Oak side scored two this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium as they dispatched a 10 man Inter Allies side in the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

An unconvincing first-half performance from both teams failed to produce any goal as the referee blew his whistle for the end of the first half. Despite Inter Allies being the better side for the first 45, they failed to get on the score sheet just like the home side who were forced to sit deep in their own territory.

The intensity and tempo of the match improved right from the start of the second half with Kim Grant’s men determined to break the deadlock. Fate eventually smiled upon the Phobians when goalkeeper for Inter Allies, Daddy Salifu was sent off for handling an opponent just outside the 18-yard box.

The victors capitalized and got their equalizer after taking advantage of the resulting corner from the indirect free kick. Robert Addo Sowah jumped highest in the 6-yard box to head home the opening goal of the match.

Joseph Esso cemented the victory for the Phobians on the 85th minute when he went around the opponent’s goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

The result means the Ghana Premier League giants now has 12 points from 7 matches and are expected to move into 3rd position on the Premier B table.