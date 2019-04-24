Navarette Will Not Go Beyond Four Rounds – Isaac Dogbe Boast Ahead Of Rematch

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogbe has vowed to stop Mexican Emmanuel Navarette in round four of their WBO Super Bantamweight title rematch bout on May 11.

According to Dogbe, he is done with his preparations and putting together his finishing touches before flying out of the country for the fight in Arizona.

“I am always ready for this bout and everything has been done and it is all about tapering down and putting finishingtouches before heading to Arizona to go and get my title back,” Dogbe told Boxing Africa’s YouTube channel in an interview.

“How long will the bout last? It will not go beyond four rounds. My confidence is rooted in the fact that God prepares my hands for war and my fingers for battle. I am confident that this fight will be different from the last one,” he added.

Dogbe lost his tilte to Navarette in December 2018 by a unanimous decision.

He is currently in Keta in the Volta Region, preparing fiercely for the bout.

Dogbe and his team will depart the shores of Ghana on May 3rd to be able to have enough time for the fight which will be staged at Tuson Convention Centre.