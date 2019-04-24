Nkoranza Warriors Sign GHC 50,000 Partnership Deal With Jon-dor Ventures

Ghana’s Division One League side, Nkoranza Warriors have announced a two-year partnership deal with Agro Company Jon-dor Ventures on Wednesday.

The deal will see Jon-dor sponsor the Warriors with GHC 50,000 between 2019 and 2021 and a team bus in 2020.

“We are happy to announce to the general public that, we have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Jon-dor Ventures, a renowned company based in Nkoranza who deals in Agro Inputs. Fertilizers, Commodities, Equipment, etc,” the club tweeted.

“The contract begins in 2019 and shall end in 2021 and GHC50,000.00 has been agreed as the Sponsorship Fee and Jon-dor Ventures have pledged to provide NkzWarriorsSC with a team bus in 2020,” the club added.

Previously known as Bolga All Stars FC, the club’s name was changed to Nkoranza Warriors Sporting Club after there was a change in ownership.