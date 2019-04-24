Inter Allies Coach Part Ways With Club For Religious Purposes

Head coach of Inter Allies Rashid Iddi has departed from the club to be able to “continue his religious duties,” according to a statement released by the club.

Prior to Rashid Iddi’s departure, Inter Allies were to lock horns with Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, a game in which Inter Allies captain claims it comes with its own fortunes.

“As per Coach Rashid Iddi’s request to continue his religious duties, Management of the Club agreed and granted Coach Rashid Iddi his request,” the statement on the Club’s website reads.

“He is freed to return to our Club when he is ready.

“We wish him the very best as he goes back to serve the people of Cape Coast as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam.”

Inter Allies are 7th in 8-team Zone B of the Normalization Committee Special Competition with five points.