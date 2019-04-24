Count Yourself Out Of RAG If ... - Referee Joe Debrah Tells Referees

Chairman for the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Joe Debrah has cautioned referees that they risk being expelled out of the association if they attempt to boycott officiating matches in the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

His comments come on the back of growing reports in the media suggesting that referees are planning to go on strike and abandon second round matches in the novelty competition due to the fact that they have not paid since the start of the competition.

Reports indicate that referees have not been paid by the NC since the start of the competition even though they were promised they will receive their money after every single match they adjudicate.

According to the spokesperson for the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the referees have not been paid after matchday six because government is yet to release funds for them to be paid.

Speaking in an interview with Otec FM, Joe Debrah has revealed that no official can decide to take any decision without recourse to the National Executives. He opines that any referee who embarks on strike should count himself out of the association.

“The public and the media are inciting the referees to embark on strike but no referee can do that without the recourse to national executives.

"Any referee who boycotts a game should count him/herself out of the association”, Referee Joe Debrah said.

Meanwhile selected referees are expected to take charge of various matches that will be played in match week 7 of the NC Special Competition later this afternoon.