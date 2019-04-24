AFCON 2019: Augustine Arhinful Reveals How Ghana Can Trophy Drought

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has charged Coach Kwesi Appiah to select the right players to aid him to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

The Black Stars have been pitted in Group F of the tournament alongside title holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Kwesi Appiah and his technical team have been charged win the ultimate but the former Ashgold skipper says the coach [Kwasi Appiah] can achieve his target only if he picks the right players to represent the country.

‘’Ghana can win the AFCON provided we pick the right players for the tournament’’- Arhinful told Minds 95.1 FM

The four-time African champions will be making its 22nd appearance at the 2019 Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Egypt in June.

The 32nd edition of the AFCON will kick off June 21 to July 19.