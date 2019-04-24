NC CUP: Hearts To Improve Performance In Second Round To Ensure Qualification To Next Phase

Accra Hearts of Oak is hoping to improve upon their performance in the ongoing Special Competition when the second round comes around in order to ensure they book qualification to the next phase of the competition, Communications Director for the club, Opare Addo has disclosed.

The club has been inconsistent since the beginning of the novelty competition last March. After playing 6 matches, they are placed 5th in their division with 9 points out of a possible 18.

Their away form has been their bane having lost 3 on the road. Nonetheless, they have also won one away match and picked up maximum points from all the two matches they have played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Class FM ahead of the Phobians final match in round 1, Mr. Opare Addo shared that they are hoping to get a good result today to help boost them when they start the second round.

According to him, their aim is to pick enough points in the second round to help them qualify for the next phase of the competition.

“Well, we are hoping to end and end very well so that before we start the second round we will be able to pump some energy into whatever that we hope to. In the second half, we are hoping that we will be able to get a lot of the points and at the end of it all we will qualify for the next round”, he said.

Hearts of Oak will host Inter Allies this afternoon in search of their 4th win to improve their position on the Premier B standings.

The match will kickoff at 15:20GMT.