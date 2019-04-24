Special Competition: My Boys Will Cherish Playing Against Kotoko – Berekum Chelsea Coach

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Randolf Armah has opened up on the joy his outfits game against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday will bring to his players.

Going into the game, coach Armah insists his young players will enjoy playing Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“We’ll play against a special Kotoko team. They have prominent talent in their team and led by a wonderful tactician. My boys especially the young ones will cherish playing against such a team in such a stadium,” Armah said in his pre-match interview.

“They will enjoy the game tomorrow with an eye on the point against Asante Kotoko.”

Asante Kotoko top Zone A of the Special Competition with ten points after going unbeaten in their last three games.

Berekum Chelsea on the other hand lost their first three games and gained their first three points of the competition after defeating Ashanti Gold In match day six.