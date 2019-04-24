Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24.04.2019 Africa Sports

Hearts Vs Inter Allies: Big Matches Come With Their Own Fortunes – Michael Otou

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Sports Inter Allies captain Michael Otou
APR 24, 2019 AFRICA SPORTS
Inter Allies captain Michael Otou

Inter Allies skipper Michael Otou claims his side’s Wednesday Special Competition clash with Hearts of Oak is a big game which comes with its own fortunes.

According to Otou, Inter Allies can pick up points against the Phobians despite enduring difficulties in the competition so far.

“It’s not too late to start picking points. We’ve always played well even though the results don’t really speak up with the performance. These big matches come with their own fortunes,” Michael Otou told his club’s website.

“We’ve got enough depth, enough versatility and a lot of young players I think that should be our strength.

“We need a performance against these big teams and we hope for one on Wednesday.

“We’ve shown some big improvements, especially with the transition of the promoted players pushing through which is a good sign for us,” he added.

Inter Allies are currently 7th in Zone B of the Special Competition as they visit Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

3 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line