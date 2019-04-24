Hearts Vs Inter Allies: Big Matches Come With Their Own Fortunes – Michael Otou

Inter Allies skipper Michael Otou claims his side’s Wednesday Special Competition clash with Hearts of Oak is a big game which comes with its own fortunes.

According to Otou, Inter Allies can pick up points against the Phobians despite enduring difficulties in the competition so far.

“It’s not too late to start picking points. We’ve always played well even though the results don’t really speak up with the performance. These big matches come with their own fortunes,” Michael Otou told his club’s website.

“We’ve got enough depth, enough versatility and a lot of young players I think that should be our strength.

“We need a performance against these big teams and we hope for one on Wednesday.

“We’ve shown some big improvements, especially with the transition of the promoted players pushing through which is a good sign for us,” he added.

Inter Allies are currently 7th in Zone B of the Special Competition as they visit Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.