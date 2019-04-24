Special Competition: Can Hearts of Oak Return To Winning Ways Against Inter Allies?

Tema-based Inter Allies would storm the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday with a mission to destabilise the sleeping giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, in their Special Cup game.

The Rainbow Club received a rude awakening at Sogakope last Sunday with a 2-3 loss just when they thought they were on cloud nine following two consecutive wins against Dwarfs (2-1) and Liberty Professionals (1-0).

Coach Kim Grant’s men now need victory in this game to keep them at a more comfortable position as the curtains on the first round of matches in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Special Competition is drawn.

The Phobians are a point adrift of the leading trio of WAFA, Liberty Professionals and Karela United who have 10 points each and a slip for either of them could give the Phobians the advantage to climb up league log.

Earlier in the week, Coach Grant finalised his side's preparations for what he considers as a must-win encounter with a gruelling training session at the Accra Sports stadium.

Although Coach Grant’s side have been invincible at home their position on the league log doesn't seem favourable languishing on the fifth position with nine points.

But the devastating form showed at the Accra Sports Stadium against Dreams FC and Ebusua Dwarfs has given them the courage to continue on that note when they host Inter Allies.

The game promises to be a thriller especially when Inter Allies are struggling to hit top form and have managed just a win in their last five matches with three losses and a draw.

However, the Tema-based side possesses a good record against Hearts in Accra having managed two draws and just a loss in their three outings at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But the Phobians hold the head to head advantage over Inter Allies with three wins, two losses and four draws in all competitions and will look to exploit it when they lock horns.