I Was Misquoted Over Referees Payment - Dan Kweku Yeboah

The Communications Director for the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has insisted he has been misquoted over the non-payment of referees in the ongoing Special Competition.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the vociferous sports broadcaster was quoted by Kumasi-based Light FM as saying the delay is a result of government failure to release the funds.

“The monies due to pay the referees are coming from the government coffers but currently it hasn’t been released”, he told Light FM.

But he has moved to clarify the supposed comments, insisting the quotes attributes to him are wide off the mark.

“I said the money is being received in tranches. We have some received some which has been used to cater for teams appearances fee and so on. We are waiting for the other tranche to sort out other stakeholders,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Clearly, there was misrepresentation and misreporting on the part about government.

“Sometimes we can all get interpretation wrong. It necessary We set the record straight.

“Government is full Committed. Its the reason why they pumped in money to kick start this whole enterprise of a special competition.

“In due course, all stakeholders will receive their due.”

The Special Competition is mainly sponsored by the government with a budget of $1.2 million